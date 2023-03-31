ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has seen a 1.25% increase in the past week, with a 1.74% gain in the past month, and a -3.75% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for IBN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.76% for IBN stock, with a simple moving average of -0.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Right Now?

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for IBN is at 0.92.

The public float for IBN is 3.39B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.45% of that float. The average trading volume for IBN on March 31, 2023 was 7.20M shares.

IBN) stock’s latest price update

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.14 compared to its previous closing price of 21.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IBN Trading at 1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBN rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.67. In addition, ICICI Bank Limited saw -3.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IBN

Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.