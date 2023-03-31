Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HOPE is 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HOPE is $12.50, which is $3.67 above the current price. The public float for HOPE is 113.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOPE on March 31, 2023 was 947.81K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

HOPE) stock’s latest price update

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE)’s stock price has decreased by -3.44 compared to its previous closing price of 10.18. However, the company has experienced a 0.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HOPE’s Market Performance

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) has experienced a 0.31% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -22.54% drop in the past month, and a -23.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.76% for HOPE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.30% for HOPE stock, with a simple moving average of -26.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOPE stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for HOPE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HOPE in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $16 based on the research report published on May 18th of the previous year 2022.

HOPE Trading at -19.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares sank -22.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOPE rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.94. In addition, Hope Bancorp Inc. saw -23.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOPE starting from LEWIS WILLIAM J, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $10.60 back on Mar 15. After this action, LEWIS WILLIAM J now owns 27,887 shares of Hope Bancorp Inc., valued at $106,040 using the latest closing price.

LEWIS WILLIAM J, the Director of Hope Bancorp Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $14.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that LEWIS WILLIAM J is holding 17,601 shares at $106,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hope Bancorp Inc. stands at +28.91. The total capital return value is set at 10.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.01. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE), the company’s capital structure generated 61.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.19. Total debt to assets is 6.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.