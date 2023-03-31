Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS)’s stock price has increased by 2.72 compared to its previous closing price of 9.91. however, the company has experienced a 6.82% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) by analysts is $11.94, which is $1.77 above the current market price. The public float for HIMS is 155.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.43% of that float. On March 31, 2023, the average trading volume of HIMS was 2.78M shares.

HIMS’s Market Performance

HIMS’s stock has seen a 6.82% increase for the week, with a -1.64% drop in the past month and a 59.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.79% for Hims & Hers Health Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.73% for HIMS stock, with a simple moving average of 53.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HIMS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HIMS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIMS reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for HIMS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 08th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to HIMS, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

HIMS Trading at 11.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares sank -1.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMS rose by +6.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +165.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.62. In addition, Hims & Hers Health Inc. saw 58.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIMS starting from Baird Melissa, who sale 9,333 shares at the price of $9.54 back on Mar 20. After this action, Baird Melissa now owns 475,843 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc., valued at $89,055 using the latest closing price.

Okupe Oluyemi, the Chief Financial Officer of Hims & Hers Health Inc., sale 15,720 shares at $9.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Okupe Oluyemi is holding 99,013 shares at $154,449 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.00 for the present operating margin

+76.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hims & Hers Health Inc. stands at -12.46. The total capital return value is set at -20.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.08. Equity return is now at value -20.70, with -17.40 for asset returns.

Based on Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.67. Total debt to assets is 1.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 154.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.