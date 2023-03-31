Haleon plc (HLN): A Technical Analysis

Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Haleon plc (HLN) is $3.38, which is $328.59 above the current market price. The public float for HLN is 2.84B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLN on March 31, 2023 was 4.83M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

HLN) stock’s latest price update

Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.12 compared to its previous closing price of 8.09. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HLN’s Market Performance

Haleon plc (HLN) has seen a -3.46% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.02% gain in the past month and a 2.15% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for HLN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.85% for HLN stock, with a simple moving average of 13.85% for the last 200 days.

HLN Trading at 1.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +5.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLN fell by -3.46%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.96. In addition, Haleon plc saw 1.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.41 for the present operating margin

+61.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Haleon plc stands at +9.76. The total capital return value is set at 8.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.02.

Based on Haleon plc (HLN), the company’s capital structure generated 63.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.00. Total debt to assets is 29.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Haleon plc (HLN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.