Grifols S.A. (GRFS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS)’s stock price has increased by 3.89 compared to its previous closing price of 7.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) Right Now?

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 73.24x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.45. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Grifols S.A. (GRFS) is $14.17, which is $3.54 above the current market price. The public float for GRFS is 135.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRFS on March 31, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

GRFS’s Market Performance

GRFS stock saw a decrease of 7.79% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -16.16% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.59% for Grifols S.A. (GRFS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.81% for GRFS stock, with a simple moving average of -12.28% for the last 200 days.

GRFS Trading at -13.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares sank -14.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRFS rose by +7.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.35. In addition, Grifols S.A. saw -12.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+34.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grifols S.A. stands at +3.43. The total capital return value is set at 3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.48.

Based on Grifols S.A. (GRFS), the company’s capital structure generated 159.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.40. Total debt to assets is 45.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Grifols S.A. (GRFS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.