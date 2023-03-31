Gossamer Bio Inc.’s (GOSS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) has gone up by 14.02% for the week, with a -26.51% drop in the past month and a -39.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.80% for GOSS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.98% for GOSS stock, with a simple moving average of -83.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 4 as "hold," and 1 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for GOSS is $6.65, which is $5.32 above the current market price. The public float for GOSS is 89.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 27.26% of that float. The average trading volume for GOSS on March 31, 2023 was 4.12M shares.

GOSS stock's latest price update

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS)’s stock price has decreased by -8.27 compared to its previous closing price of 1.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 14.02% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOSS

SMBC Nikko gave a rating of “Neutral” to GOSS, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

GOSS Trading at -35.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.46%, as shares sank -30.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOSS rose by +14.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3133. In addition, Gossamer Bio Inc. saw -43.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOSS starting from Hasnain Faheem, who purchase 440,500 shares at the price of $1.14 back on Mar 22. After this action, Hasnain Faheem now owns 4,495,897 shares of Gossamer Bio Inc., valued at $503,580 using the latest closing price.

Hasnain Faheem, the President & CEO of Gossamer Bio Inc., purchase 269,389 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Hasnain Faheem is holding 4,055,397 shares at $322,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOSS

The total capital return value is set at -80.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.05.

Based on Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,869.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.92. Total debt to assets is 82.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,748.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.