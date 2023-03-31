Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Stock Observes -10.88% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) has seen a 4.79% increase in the past week, with a -5.63% drop in the past month, and a -1.83% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for GLNG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.36% for GLNG stock, with a simple moving average of -10.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) is above average at 2.64x. The 36-month beta value for GLNG is also noteworthy at 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GLNG is $33.86, which is $12.8 above than the current price. The public float for GLNG is 92.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.61% of that float. The average trading volume of GLNG on March 31, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

GLNG) stock’s latest price update

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG)’s stock price has increased by 2.78 compared to its previous closing price of 20.87. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/16/22 that Natural Gas Rockets. Winter’s Squeeze on Your Heating Bill.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLNG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GLNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GLNG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $29 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLNG reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for GLNG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to GLNG, setting the target price at $19.50 in the report published on March 03rd of the previous year.

GLNG Trading at -4.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLNG rose by +4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.47. In addition, Golar LNG Limited saw -5.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.36 for the present operating margin

+52.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golar LNG Limited stands at +325.85. The total capital return value is set at 2.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.09. Equity return is now at value 33.90, with 17.80 for asset returns.

Based on Golar LNG Limited (GLNG), the company’s capital structure generated 48.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.74. Total debt to assets is 28.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.