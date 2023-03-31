GAN Limited (GAN) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of GAN Limited (GAN) has gone down by 0.00% for the week, with a -28.33% drop in the past month and a -9.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.81% for GAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.03% for GAN stock, with a simple moving average of -42.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GAN is at 1.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GAN is $5.25, which is $2.59 above the current market price. The public float for GAN is 36.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.57% of that float. The average trading volume for GAN on March 31, 2023 was 210.14K shares.

GAN) stock’s latest price update

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN)’s stock price has decreased by -24.12 compared to its previous closing price of 1.70.

Analysts’ Opinion of GAN

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GAN reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for GAN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 10th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to GAN, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on May 24th of the previous year.

GAN Trading at -30.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.51%, as shares sank -27.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAN rose by +2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4245. In addition, GAN Limited saw -14.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GAN starting from MCGILL SEAMUS M, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $2.51 back on Sep 01. After this action, MCGILL SEAMUS M now owns 56,161 shares of GAN Limited, valued at $12,550 using the latest closing price.

Smurfit Dermot S., the President, CEO of GAN Limited, sale 150,000 shares at $2.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Smurfit Dermot S. is holding 1,699,532 shares at $405,705 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.89 for the present operating margin

+53.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for GAN Limited stands at -24.64. The total capital return value is set at -14.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.10. Equity return is now at value -32.70, with -25.20 for asset returns.

Based on GAN Limited (GAN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.29. Total debt to assets is 0.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GAN Limited (GAN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.