FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, FCEL stock has gone down by -2.80%, with a monthly decline of -15.24% and a quarterly surge of 9.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.52% for FuelCell Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.91% for FCEL stock, with a simple moving average of -20.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FCEL is 3.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for FCEL is 405.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.76% of that float. On March 31, 2023, FCEL’s average trading volume was 10.41M shares.

FCEL) stock’s latest price update

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.36 compared to its previous closing price of 2.79. but the company has seen a -2.80% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/09/23 that FuelCell Stock Is Rising. Its Sales Beat Is Just One Reason.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCEL

In the past week, FCEL stock has gone down by -2.80%, with a monthly decline of -15.24% and a quarterly surge of 9.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.52% for FuelCell Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.91% for FCEL stock, with a simple moving average of -20.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCEL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FCEL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FCEL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $3.85 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FCEL reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for FCEL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

FCEL Trading at -17.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares sank -15.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCEL fell by -2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.03. In addition, FuelCell Energy Inc. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FCEL

Equity return is now at value -18.10, with -13.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.