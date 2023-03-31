FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FOXO is 16.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FOXO on March 31, 2023 was 2.96M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

FOXO) stock’s latest price update

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO)’s stock price has increased by 20.11 compared to its previous closing price of 0.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FOXO’s Market Performance

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) has seen a 23.44% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -36.06% decline in the past month and a 50.14% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.59% for FOXO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.70% for FOXO stock, with a simple moving average of -88.10% for the last 200 days.

FOXO Trading at -28.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.20%, as shares sank -27.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXO rose by +29.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4078. In addition, FOXO Technologies Inc. saw 17.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FOXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+78.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for FOXO Technologies Inc. stands at +78.11. The total capital return value is set at -0.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.48.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.