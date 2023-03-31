Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for FBIO is at 1.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FBIO is $15.00, which is $7.76 above the current market price. The public float for FBIO is 79.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.24% of that float. The average trading volume for FBIO on March 31, 2023 was 634.36K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

FBIO) stock’s latest price update

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.43 compared to its previous closing price of 0.74. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FBIO’s Market Performance

FBIO’s stock has fallen by -1.80% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.23% and a quarterly rise of 21.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.03% for Fortress Biotech Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.71% for FBIO stock, with a simple moving average of -12.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBIO stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for FBIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FBIO in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $6 based on the research report published on August 04th of the previous year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FBIO reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for FBIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 02nd, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to FBIO, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

FBIO Trading at -6.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares sank -4.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBIO fell by -2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7445. In addition, Fortress Biotech Inc. saw 13.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBIO starting from ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD, who purchase 2,395,209 shares at the price of $0.83 back on Feb 10. After this action, ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD now owns 15,349,091 shares of Fortress Biotech Inc., valued at $2,000,000 using the latest closing price.

WEISS MICHAEL S purchase 1,197,604 shares at $0.83 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that WEISS MICHAEL S is holding 14,752,034 shares at $999,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-260.21 for the present operating margin

+49.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortress Biotech Inc. stands at -94.06. The total capital return value is set at -61.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.10. Equity return is now at value -105.60, with -24.40 for asset returns.

Based on Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 68.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.83. Total debt to assets is 18.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.