FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) by analysts is $6.69, which is $4.62 above the current market price. The public float for NOTE is 98.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.84% of that float. On March 31, 2023, the average trading volume of NOTE was 1.54M shares.

NOTE) stock’s latest price update

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE)’s stock price has increased by 18.95 compared to its previous closing price of 1.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 47.71% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NOTE’s Market Performance

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has seen a 47.71% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.57% gain in the past month and a -59.35% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.80% for NOTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 29.25% for NOTE stock, with a simple moving average of -63.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOTE

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOTE reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for NOTE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

NOTE Trading at -21.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.18%, as shares surge +6.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTE rose by +39.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7550. In addition, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. saw -64.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.18 for the present operating margin

+61.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. stands at -131.97. The total capital return value is set at -21.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.