FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) has seen a -30.55% decrease in the past week, with a -24.01% drop in the past month, and a -70.36% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.78% for FAZE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.89% for FAZE stock, with a simple moving average of -92.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FAZE) Right Now?

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FAZE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 117.96x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FAZE is 50.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FAZE on March 31, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

FAZE) stock’s latest price update

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FAZE)’s stock price has decreased by -21.60 compared to its previous closing price of 0.59. However, the company has experienced a -30.55% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/20/22 that FaZe Stock Is Falling After the Gen Z Brand’s SPAC Merger

FAZE Trading at -32.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAZE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.95%, as shares sank -25.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAZE fell by -31.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5055. In addition, FaZe Holdings Inc. saw -75.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAZE starting from Brandt Tamara Sue, who sale 12,839 shares at the price of $1.86 back on Dec 21. After this action, Brandt Tamara Sue now owns 478,598 shares of FaZe Holdings Inc., valued at $23,868 using the latest closing price.

Brandt Tamara Sue, the Chief Legal Officer of FaZe Holdings Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $1.87 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Brandt Tamara Sue is holding 491,437 shares at $37,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAZE

The total capital return value is set at -4.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.49. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.