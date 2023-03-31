Examining the Volatility of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s (PRQR) Stock

The stock of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) has gone down by -42.49% for the week, with a -32.54% drop in the past month and a -34.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.50% for PRQR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -37.41% for PRQR stock, with a simple moving average of 20.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PRQR is 0.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for PRQR is $4.11, which is $1.22 above the current price. The public float for PRQR is 62.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRQR on March 31, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

PRQR) stock’s latest price update

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR)’s stock price has decreased by -21.03 compared to its previous closing price of 2.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -42.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRQR

The stock of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) has gone down by -42.49% for the week, with a -32.54% drop in the past month and a -34.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.50% for PRQR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -37.41% for PRQR stock, with a simple moving average of 20.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRQR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRQR stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PRQR by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PRQR in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $5 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRQR reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $0.80. The rating they have provided for PRQR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to PRQR, setting the target price at $1.70 in the report published on February 14th of the previous year.

PRQR Trading at -34.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.31%, as shares sank -30.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRQR fell by -42.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +165.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.14. In addition, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. saw -46.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRQR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4300.89 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stands at -4551.03. The total capital return value is set at -44.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.59. Equity return is now at value -78.40, with -41.10 for asset returns.

Based on ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR), the company’s capital structure generated 53.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.66. Total debt to assets is 28.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 29.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.