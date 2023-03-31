Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Generac Holdings Inc.’s (GNRC) Stock

The stock of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) has seen a -4.73% decrease in the past week, with a -13.14% drop in the past month, and a 5.29% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.65% for GNRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.63% for GNRC stock, with a simple moving average of -32.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is above average at 20.68x. The 36-month beta value for GNRC is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for GNRC is $146.05, which is $37.66 above than the current price. The public float for GNRC is 59.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.87% of that float. The average trading volume of GNRC on March 31, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

GNRC) stock’s latest price update

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC)’s stock price has decreased by -5.37 compared to its previous closing price of 111.97. but the company has seen a -4.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/28/22 that Generac Stock Gets Buy Rating as Analyst Anticipates Growth in Clean Energy

Analysts’ Opinion of GNRC

The stock of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) has seen a -4.73% decrease in the past week, with a -13.14% drop in the past month, and a 5.29% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.65% for GNRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.63% for GNRC stock, with a simple moving average of -32.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNRC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GNRC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GNRC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $91 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNRC reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $380. The rating they have provided for GNRC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 10th, 2023.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to GNRC, setting the target price at $165 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

GNRC Trading at -9.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares sank -16.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNRC fell by -5.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.66. In addition, Generac Holdings Inc. saw 5.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNRC starting from Jagdfeld Aaron, who sale 45,207 shares at the price of $119.37 back on Mar 01. After this action, Jagdfeld Aaron now owns 615,269 shares of Generac Holdings Inc., valued at $5,396,367 using the latest closing price.

Jagdfeld Aaron, the Chief Executive Officer of Generac Holdings Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $102.69 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Jagdfeld Aaron is holding 585,975 shares at $513,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.43 for the present operating margin

+31.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Generac Holdings Inc. stands at +7.67. The total capital return value is set at 15.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.16. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.47. Total debt to assets is 29.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.