Evaluating the Impact of -1.16 Increase on Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s (CFG) Stock

In the past week, CFG stock has gone up by 2.94%, with a monthly decline of -26.05% and a quarterly plunge of -21.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.26% for Citizens Financial Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.89% for CFG stock, with a simple moving average of -19.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) Right Now?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CFG is at 1.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CFG is $45.64, which is $15.65 above the current market price. The public float for CFG is 482.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.14% of that float. The average trading volume for CFG on March 31, 2023 was 5.89M shares.

CFG) stock’s latest price update

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.16 compared to its previous closing price of 31.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.94% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFG stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CFG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CFG in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $45 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFG reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for CFG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to CFG, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

CFG Trading at -21.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares sank -23.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFG rose by +2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.29. In addition, Citizens Financial Group Inc. saw -21.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFG starting from Cummings Kevin, who sale 90,689 shares at the price of $43.00 back on Feb 10. After this action, Cummings Kevin now owns 455,789 shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc., valued at $3,899,627 using the latest closing price.

Cummings Kevin, the Director of Citizens Financial Group Inc., sale 81,151 shares at $44.40 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Cummings Kevin is holding 455,789 shares at $3,603,104 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.27 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stands at +22.28. The total capital return value is set at 8.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.03. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG), the company’s capital structure generated 71.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.72. Total debt to assets is 7.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.