Equinor ASA (EQNR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EQNR is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EQNR is $42.33, which is $13.06 above the current price. The public float for EQNR is 1.03B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EQNR on March 31, 2023 was 3.84M shares.

EQNR) stock’s latest price update

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 28.44. but the company has seen a 5.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EQNR’s Market Performance

EQNR’s stock has risen by 5.10% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.58% and a quarterly drop of -19.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for Equinor ASA The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.27% for EQNR stock, with a simple moving average of -14.49% for the last 200 days.

EQNR Trading at -4.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -8.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQNR rose by +5.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.38. In addition, Equinor ASA saw -18.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.38 for the present operating margin

+52.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinor ASA stands at +19.29. The total capital return value is set at 97.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.49. Equity return is now at value 63.50, with 18.50 for asset returns.

Based on Equinor ASA (EQNR), the company’s capital structure generated 59.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.34. Total debt to assets is 20.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.56 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equinor ASA (EQNR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.