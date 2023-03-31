Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Stock Observes -19.61% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, ENPH stock has gone up by 0.30%, with a monthly decline of -3.61% and a quarterly plunge of -23.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.51% for Enphase Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.69% for ENPH stock, with a simple moving average of -19.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Right Now?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ENPH is 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ENPH is $294.83, which is $89.76 above the current price. The public float for ENPH is 132.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENPH on March 31, 2023 was 4.30M shares.

ENPH) stock’s latest price update

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH)’s stock price has increased by 0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 203.95. However, the company has experienced a 0.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/08/23 that Enphase Gives Bright Outlook Amid U.S. Solar Slump

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENPH stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for ENPH by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for ENPH in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $275 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENPH reach a price target of $225. The rating they have provided for ENPH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 20th, 2023.

ENPH Trading at -3.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares sank -2.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $206.38. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc. saw -22.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from MORA RICHARD, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $214.62 back on Mar 03. After this action, MORA RICHARD now owns 1,600 shares of Enphase Energy Inc., valued at $965,775 using the latest closing price.

RANHOFF DAVID A, the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Enphase Energy Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $203.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that RANHOFF DAVID A is holding 97,102 shares at $1,524,357 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Equity return is now at value 71.70, with 15.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.