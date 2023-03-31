Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enhabit Inc. (NYSE: EHAB) is above average at 10.49x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) is $16.57, which is $2.82 above the current market price. The public float for EHAB is 48.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EHAB on March 31, 2023 was 545.15K shares.

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE: EHAB)’s stock price has decreased by -1.72 compared to its previous closing price of 13.41. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EHAB’s Market Performance

Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) has seen a -1.20% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.25% decline in the past month and a 1.38% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.89% for EHAB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.43% for EHAB stock, with a simple moving average of -11.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EHAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EHAB stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EHAB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EHAB in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $15 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

CJS Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EHAB reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for EHAB stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to EHAB, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

EHAB Trading at -10.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EHAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares sank -11.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EHAB fell by -1.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.85. In addition, Enhabit Inc. saw 0.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EHAB starting from Bolton Jeffrey, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $12.69 back on Nov 18. After this action, Bolton Jeffrey now owns 15,597 shares of Enhabit Inc., valued at $12,690 using the latest closing price.

Bolton Jeffrey, the Director of Enhabit Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $12.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Bolton Jeffrey is holding 14,597 shares at $25,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EHAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.93 for the present operating margin

+48.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enhabit Inc. stands at +5.77. The total capital return value is set at 7.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.25.

Based on Enhabit Inc. (EHAB), the company’s capital structure generated 74.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.54. Total debt to assets is 37.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.