Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for EBS is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EBS is $25.00, which is $10.15 above than the current price. The public float for EBS is 44.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.86% of that float. The average trading volume of EBS on March 31, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

EBS) stock’s latest price update

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS)’s stock price has increased by 8.88 compared to its previous closing price of 9.35. However, the company has experienced a 29.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/29/23 that Emergent Bio’s Narcan Receives Approval for Over-the-Counter Use. What It Means.

EBS’s Market Performance

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) has experienced a 29.52% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.59% drop in the past month, and a -8.45% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.84% for EBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.65% for EBS stock, with a simple moving average of -47.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EBS by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for EBS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $9 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

EBS Trading at -14.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.96%, as shares sank -13.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBS rose by +29.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.38. In addition, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. saw -13.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBS starting from Richard Ronald, who sale 1,912 shares at the price of $11.94 back on Nov 25. After this action, Richard Ronald now owns 19,837 shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc., valued at $22,829 using the latest closing price.

Zoon Kathryn C, the Director of Emergent BioSolutions Inc., sale 1,173 shares at $31.52 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Zoon Kathryn C is holding 19,654 shares at $36,973 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.42 for the present operating margin

+33.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stands at -19.97. The total capital return value is set at -6.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.41. Equity return is now at value -15.10, with -7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS), the company’s capital structure generated 103.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.77. Total debt to assets is 45.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In summary, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.