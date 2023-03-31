Denbury Inc. (DEN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DEN is $106.25, which is $22.82 above the current market price. The public float for DEN is 48.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.19% of that float. The average trading volume for DEN on March 31, 2023 was 552.23K shares.

DEN stock's latest price update

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN)’s stock price has increased by 2.10 compared to its previous closing price of 85.21. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DEN’s Market Performance

Denbury Inc. (DEN) has experienced a 9.24% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.31% rise in the past month, and a 2.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for DEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.15% for DEN stock, with a simple moving average of 5.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DEN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for DEN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $73 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DEN reach a price target of $108, previously predicting the price at $103. The rating they have provided for DEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to DEN, setting the target price at $103 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

DEN Trading at 3.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +2.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEN rose by +9.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.07. In addition, Denbury Inc. saw -0.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DEN starting from Jennings Nicole H., who sale 618 shares at the price of $78.85 back on Mar 13. After this action, Jennings Nicole H. now owns 60,443 shares of Denbury Inc., valued at $48,730 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.64 for the present operating margin

+56.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denbury Inc. stands at +28.17. The total capital return value is set at 53.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.74. Equity return is now at value 35.60, with 22.00 for asset returns.

Based on Denbury Inc. (DEN), the company’s capital structure generated 3.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.10. Total debt to assets is 2.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Denbury Inc. (DEN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.