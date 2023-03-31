D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has seen a 20.27% increase in the past week, with a -12.37% drop in the past month, and a -57.99% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.40% for QBTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.12% for QBTS stock, with a simple moving average of -87.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Right Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for QBTS is $6.20, which is $9.59 above the current market price. The public float for QBTS is 60.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.93% of that float. The average trading volume for QBTS on March 31, 2023 was 1.97M shares.

QBTS) stock’s latest price update

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS)’s stock price has increased by 18.03 compared to its previous closing price of 0.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 20.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QBTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QBTS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for QBTS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for QBTS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QBTS reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for QBTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

QBTS Trading at -29.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares sank -21.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QBTS rose by +21.55%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5807. In addition, D-Wave Quantum Inc. saw -57.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QBTS starting from WEST STEVEN M, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $2.55 back on Nov 17. After this action, WEST STEVEN M now owns 54,021 shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc., valued at $63,750 using the latest closing price.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the 10% Owner of D-Wave Quantum Inc., purchase 630 shares at $6.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC is holding 7,939,776 shares at $3,916 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QBTS

The total capital return value is set at -1.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.18.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.