CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX)’s stock price has decreased by -3.58 compared to its previous closing price of 1.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CTMX is also noteworthy at 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CTMX is $2.49, which is $1.35 above than the current price. The public float for CTMX is 65.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.88% of that float. The average trading volume of CTMX on March 31, 2023 was 2.70M shares.

CTMX’s Market Performance

The stock of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) has seen a -12.43% decrease in the past week, with a -31.80% drop in the past month, and a -3.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.11% for CTMX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.03% for CTMX stock, with a simple moving average of -15.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTMX stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CTMX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CTMX in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $2.60 based on the research report published on November 14th of the previous year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTMX reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for CTMX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to CTMX, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

CTMX Trading at -34.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.02%, as shares sank -31.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTMX fell by -12.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8648. In addition, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. saw -7.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTMX starting from McCarthy Sean A., who sale 7,121 shares at the price of $1.88 back on Mar 16. After this action, McCarthy Sean A. now owns 388,821 shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc., valued at $13,391 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Amy C., the EVP, Chief Development Officer of CytomX Therapeutics Inc., sale 4,257 shares at $1.98 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Peterson Amy C. is holding 58,433 shares at $8,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.42 for the present operating margin

+91.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stands at -120.17. The total capital return value is set at -90.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -93.46. Equity return is now at value -166.30, with -34.80 for asset returns.

Based on CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.52. Total debt to assets is 6.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -3.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 87.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

In summary, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.