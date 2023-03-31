Customers Bancorp Inc.’s (CUBI) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, CUBI stock has gone up by 5.24%, with a monthly decline of -40.40% and a quarterly plunge of -34.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.21% for Customers Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.60% for CUBI stock, with a simple moving average of -42.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) Right Now?

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.82x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) by analysts is $38.25, which is $22.84 above the current market price. The public float for CUBI is 30.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.55% of that float. On March 31, 2023, the average trading volume of CUBI was 840.19K shares.

CUBI) stock’s latest price update

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: CUBI)’s stock price has decreased by -4.39 compared to its previous closing price of 19.12. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/15/22 that Crypto Is Taking a Few Small Banks On a Wild Ride

Analysts’ Opinion of CUBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUBI stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for CUBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CUBI in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $44 based on the research report published on October 28th of the previous year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CUBI reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for CUBI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 28th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to CUBI, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on March 29th of the previous year.

CUBI Trading at -33.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares sank -39.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUBI rose by +5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.33. In addition, Customers Bancorp Inc. saw -35.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUBI starting from Sidhu Samvir S., who purchase 5,200 shares at the price of $20.50 back on Mar 14. After this action, Sidhu Samvir S. now owns 91,511 shares of Customers Bancorp Inc., valued at $106,600 using the latest closing price.

SIDHU JAY S, the Chairman & CEO of Customers Bancorp Inc., purchase 45,450 shares at $11.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that SIDHU JAY S is holding 1,167,626 shares at $499,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.21 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Customers Bancorp Inc. stands at +25.08. The total capital return value is set at 11.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.68. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI), the company’s capital structure generated 80.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.49. Total debt to assets is 5.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.