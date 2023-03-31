Coty Inc. (COTY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY)’s stock price has increased by 0.50 compared to its previous closing price of 11.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/08/22 that Coty Beats Sales Estimates on Strong Demand and Pricing

Is It Worth Investing in Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Right Now?

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COTY is 1.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for COTY is $11.95, which is $0.07 above the current price. The public float for COTY is 351.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COTY on March 31, 2023 was 6.15M shares.

COTY’s Market Performance

COTY stock saw an increase of 4.46% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.66% and a quarterly increase of 41.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.42% for Coty Inc. (COTY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.05% for COTY stock, with a simple moving average of 42.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COTY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for COTY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COTY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $15 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COTY reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for COTY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to COTY, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

COTY Trading at 10.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +3.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COTY rose by +4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.29. In addition, Coty Inc. saw 39.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COTY starting from Goudet Olivier, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $7.61 back on Nov 15. After this action, Goudet Olivier now owns 1,039,129 shares of Coty Inc., valued at $760,980 using the latest closing price.

Goudet Olivier, the Director of Coty Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $7.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Goudet Olivier is holding 939,129 shares at $755,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.26 for the present operating margin

+59.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coty Inc. stands at +4.78. The total capital return value is set at 3.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.89. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Coty Inc. (COTY), the company’s capital structure generated 156.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.95. Total debt to assets is 40.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coty Inc. (COTY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.