ChampionX Corporation (CHX): A Technical Analysis

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ChampionX Corporation (CHX) is $35.56, which is $9.19 above the current market price. The public float for CHX is 197.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHX on March 31, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

CHX) stock’s latest price update

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX)’s stock price has decreased by -2.41 compared to its previous closing price of 27.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CHX’s Market Performance

CHX’s stock has risen by 7.24% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.72% and a quarterly drop of -5.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.14% for ChampionX Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.20% for CHX stock, with a simple moving average of 2.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CHX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CHX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $28 based on the research report published on October 06th of the previous year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHX reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for CHX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CHX, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

CHX Trading at -11.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares sank -18.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHX rose by +7.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.51. In addition, ChampionX Corporation saw -9.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHX starting from Mahoney Paul E, who sale 1,171 shares at the price of $31.29 back on Feb 13. After this action, Mahoney Paul E now owns 119,816 shares of ChampionX Corporation, valued at $36,641 using the latest closing price.

Marcos Antoine, the VP, Corp Controller, CAO of ChampionX Corporation, sale 146,955 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Marcos Antoine is holding 42,380 shares at $4,408,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.80 for the present operating margin

+24.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChampionX Corporation stands at +4.07. The total capital return value is set at 14.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.28. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on ChampionX Corporation (CHX), the company’s capital structure generated 43.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.24. Total debt to assets is 21.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ChampionX Corporation (CHX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.