C3.ai Inc. (AI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI)’s stock price has increased by 6.35 compared to its previous closing price of 25.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.01% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/03/23 that C3.ai Stock Rallies on Strong Results, Guidance Boost

Is It Worth Investing in C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AI is $20.33, which is -$7.3 below the current market price. The public float for AI is 90.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 27.30% of that float. The average trading volume for AI on March 31, 2023 was 18.96M shares.

AI’s Market Performance

The stock of C3.ai Inc. (AI) has seen a 11.01% increase in the past week, with a 33.29% rise in the past month, and a 169.30% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.09% for AI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.81% for AI stock, with a simple moving average of 63.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AI stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for AI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AI in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $30 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AI reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for AI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 10th, 2022.

AI Trading at 26.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares surge +29.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +109.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AI rose by +11.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.97. In addition, C3.ai Inc. saw 146.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AI starting from Parkkinen Juho, who sale 553 shares at the price of $25.83 back on Mar 24. After this action, Parkkinen Juho now owns 341,409 shares of C3.ai Inc., valued at $14,285 using the latest closing price.

Parkkinen Juho, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of C3.ai Inc., sale 926 shares at $21.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Parkkinen Juho is holding 341,962 shares at $20,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.59 for the present operating margin

+74.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for C3.ai Inc. stands at -75.99. The total capital return value is set at -18.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.47. Equity return is now at value -27.10, with -23.30 for asset returns.

Based on C3.ai Inc. (AI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.99. Total debt to assets is 2.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, C3.ai Inc. (AI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.