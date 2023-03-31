Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY)’s stock price has increased by 12.50 compared to its previous closing price of 1.64. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Right Now?

The public float for BFLY is 156.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.56% of that float. The average trading volume for BFLY on March 31, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

BFLY’s Market Performance

BFLY stock saw a decrease of -5.87% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -19.43% and a quarterly a decrease of -23.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.87% for Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.89% for BFLY stock, with a simple moving average of -50.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFLY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BFLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BFLY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.25 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BFLY reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for BFLY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 29th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BFLY, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

BFLY Trading at -21.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares sank -23.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFLY fell by -6.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9320. In addition, Butterfly Network Inc. saw -25.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFLY starting from Stoica Andrei G, who sale 9,239 shares at the price of $1.95 back on Mar 23. After this action, Stoica Andrei G now owns 1,104,345 shares of Butterfly Network Inc., valued at $18,011 using the latest closing price.

Stoica Andrei G, the Chief Technology Officer of Butterfly Network Inc., sale 31,965 shares at $2.25 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Stoica Andrei G is holding 1,113,584 shares at $71,892 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFLY

Equity return is now at value -27.40, with -21.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.