Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Stock Faces 4.37% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, BDN stock has gone up by 10.17%, with a monthly decline of -22.35% and a quarterly plunge of -24.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.08% for Brandywine Realty Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.16% for BDN stock, with a simple moving average of -36.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Right Now?

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BDN is at 1.16.

The public float for BDN is 168.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.57% of that float. The average trading volume for BDN on March 31, 2023 was 2.61M shares.

BDN) stock’s latest price update

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN)’s stock price has increased by 1.11 compared to its previous closing price of 4.50. However, the company has seen a 10.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BDN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for BDN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BDN reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for BDN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to BDN, setting the target price at $0 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

BDN Trading at -22.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares sank -22.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDN rose by +10.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.89. In addition, Brandywine Realty Trust saw -26.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.50 for the present operating margin

+26.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brandywine Realty Trust stands at +10.54. The total capital return value is set at 2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.55. Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN), the company’s capital structure generated 122.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.14. Total debt to assets is 51.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.