Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 111.21x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is $53.50, which is $3.4 above the current market price. The public float for BSX is 1.43B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BSX on March 31, 2023 was 7.60M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BSX) stock’s latest price update

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX)’s stock price has increased by 1.06 compared to its previous closing price of 49.08. However, the company has seen a 3.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/08/22 that Boston Scientific Investigates Whistleblower Report in Vietnam

BSX’s Market Performance

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has experienced a 3.46% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.94% rise in the past month, and a 8.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for BSX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.52% for BSX stock, with a simple moving average of 15.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BSX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BSX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $57 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BSX reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for BSX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to BSX, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

BSX Trading at 5.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.28% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +4.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSX rose by +3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.03. In addition, Boston Scientific Corporation saw 7.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSX starting from Butcher Arthur C, who sale 6,703 shares at the price of $47.97 back on Mar 23. After this action, Butcher Arthur C now owns 22,981 shares of Boston Scientific Corporation, valued at $321,543 using the latest closing price.

Carruthers Wendy, the EVP, Human Resources of Boston Scientific Corporation, sale 11,671 shares at $47.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Carruthers Wendy is holding 88,636 shares at $555,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.38 for the present operating margin

+60.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boston Scientific Corporation stands at +5.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.65. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), the company’s capital structure generated 52.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.56. Total debt to assets is 28.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.