Borr Drilling Limited (BORR): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is $9.08, which is $1.29 above the current market price. The public float for BORR is 174.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BORR on March 31, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BORR) stock’s latest price update

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.41 compared to its previous closing price of 7.82. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BORR’s Market Performance

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) has seen a 6.05% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.19% gain in the past month and a 61.64% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.25% for BORR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.79% for BORR stock, with a simple moving average of 57.96% for the last 200 days.

BORR Trading at 16.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BORR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +2.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BORR rose by +6.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.16. In addition, Borr Drilling Limited saw 55.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BORR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+14.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borr Drilling Limited stands at -65.98. The total capital return value is set at 0.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.43.

Based on Borr Drilling Limited (BORR), the company’s capital structure generated 182.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.58. Total debt to assets is 54.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.