Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) has seen a 1.62% increase in the past week, with a -15.45% drop in the past month, and a -18.63% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.70% for BXMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.45% for BXMT stock, with a simple moving average of -29.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) Right Now?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BXMT is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for BXMT is $24.86, which is $7.61 above the current price. The public float for BXMT is 168.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BXMT on March 31, 2023 was 2.57M shares.

BXMT) stock’s latest price update

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.50 compared to its previous closing price of 18.01. but the company has seen a 1.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXMT

The stock of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) has seen a 1.62% increase in the past week, with a -15.45% drop in the past month, and a -18.63% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.70% for BXMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.45% for BXMT stock, with a simple moving average of -29.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXMT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BXMT by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BXMT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $26 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BXMT reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for BXMT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 29th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to BXMT, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

BXMT Trading at -17.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -15.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXMT rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.61. In addition, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. saw -17.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXMT starting from NASSAU HENRY N, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $17.81 back on Mar 15. After this action, NASSAU HENRY N now owns 127,348 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., valued at $178,067 using the latest closing price.

Nash Michael B., the Director of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $18.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Nash Michael B. is holding 468,455 shares at $942,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.16 for the present operating margin

+91.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stands at +18.85. The total capital return value is set at 4.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.10. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT), the company’s capital structure generated 451.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.85. Total debt to assets is 80.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 421.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.