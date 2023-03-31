Bit Brother Limited (BTB) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for BTB is at 0.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BTB is 8.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.20% of that float. The average trading volume for BTB on March 31, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BTB) stock’s latest price update

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB)’s stock price has decreased by -15.56 compared to its previous closing price of 1.35. However, the company has seen a fall of -24.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BTB’s Market Performance

BTB’s stock has fallen by -24.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.24% and a quarterly drop of -87.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.83% for Bit Brother Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.04% for BTB stock, with a simple moving average of -69.96% for the last 200 days.

BTB Trading at -31.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.03%, as shares sank -1.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTB fell by -24.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3100. In addition, Bit Brother Limited saw -89.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTB

Equity return is now at value -29.50, with -27.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bit Brother Limited (BTB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.