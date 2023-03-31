Bioventus Inc. (BVS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS)’s stock price has decreased by -27.13 compared to its previous closing price of 1.21. However, the company has experienced a -32.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bioventus Inc. (BVS) is $6.50, which is $5.62 above the current market price. The public float for BVS is 52.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BVS on March 31, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

BVS’s Market Performance

BVS’s stock has seen a -32.69% decrease for the week, with a -63.41% drop in the past month and a -66.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.29% for Bioventus Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -44.44% for BVS stock, with a simple moving average of -82.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BVS

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to BVS, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

BVS Trading at -50.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.98%, as shares sank -60.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVS fell by -33.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5196. In addition, Bioventus Inc. saw -66.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BVS starting from Singleton Mark Leonard, who sale 6,044 shares at the price of $1.27 back on Mar 24. After this action, Singleton Mark Leonard now owns 12,581 shares of Bioventus Inc., valued at $7,676 using the latest closing price.

Reali Kenneth Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Bioventus Inc., sale 9,811 shares at $1.39 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Reali Kenneth Michael is holding 30,085 shares at $13,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.88 for the present operating margin

+67.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bioventus Inc. stands at +4.50. The total capital return value is set at 8.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.39. Equity return is now at value -29.90, with -10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Bioventus Inc. (BVS), the company’s capital structure generated 81.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.05. Total debt to assets is 30.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bioventus Inc. (BVS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.