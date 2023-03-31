BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.98 compared to its previous closing price of 2.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.59% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) is $4.50, which is $2.52 above the current market price. The public float for BBAI is 17.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.87% of that float. On March 31, 2023, BBAI’s average trading volume was 9.40M shares.

BBAI’s Market Performance

BBAI stock saw a decrease of 2.59% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -24.14% and a quarterly a decrease of 206.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.24% for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.69% for BBAI stock, with a simple moving average of -5.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBAI

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBAI reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for BBAI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 28th, 2022.

BBAI Trading at -33.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.24%, as shares sank -30.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAI rose by +2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.13. In addition, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. saw 193.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBAI starting from Katz Avi S, who sale 266,000 shares at the price of $1.84 back on Mar 17. After this action, Katz Avi S now owns 902,907 shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., valued at $489,440 using the latest closing price.

Dinu Raluca, the Director of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., sale 266,000 shares at $1.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Dinu Raluca is holding 902,907 shares at $489,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.37 for the present operating margin

+27.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stands at -78.49. The total capital return value is set at -20.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.53. Equity return is now at value -462.90, with -71.70 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.