Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BKR is 1.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is $36.82, which is $8.3 above the current market price. The public float for BKR is 1.01B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. On March 31, 2023, BKR’s average trading volume was 6.69M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BKR) stock’s latest price update

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR)’s stock price has increased by 2.06 compared to its previous closing price of 28.17. However, the company has seen a 7.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/11/22 that Giant Fund Dumps Carnival Stock, Buys Snap, Warner Bros., and Baker Hughes

BKR’s Market Performance

BKR’s stock has risen by 7.56% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.53% and a quarterly rise of 0.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.30% for Baker Hughes Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.01% for BKR stock, with a simple moving average of 3.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BKR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BKR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $32 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKR reach a price target of $43, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for BKR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 16th, 2023.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to BKR, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

BKR Trading at -5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -9.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKR rose by +7.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.60. In addition, Baker Hughes Company saw -2.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKR starting from BORRAS MARIA C, who sale 9,811 shares at the price of $30.93 back on Jan 31. After this action, BORRAS MARIA C now owns 59,463 shares of Baker Hughes Company, valued at $303,454 using the latest closing price.

BORRAS MARIA C, the EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip of Baker Hughes Company, sale 9,811 shares at $29.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that BORRAS MARIA C is holding 20,474 shares at $284,519 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.76 for the present operating margin

+23.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baker Hughes Company stands at -2.84. The total capital return value is set at 8.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.79. Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Baker Hughes Company (BKR), the company’s capital structure generated 51.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.95. Total debt to assets is 21.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Baker Hughes Company (BKR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.