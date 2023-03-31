Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.75.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) is $4.00, which is $1.86 above the current market price. The public float for AZRE is 64.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AZRE on March 31, 2023 was 303.09K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AZRE) stock’s latest price update

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE)’s stock price has increased by 5.42 compared to its previous closing price of 2.03. however, the company has experienced a 2.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AZRE’s Market Performance

AZRE’s stock has risen by 2.39% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -39.38% and a quarterly drop of -47.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.15% for Azure Power Global Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.02% for AZRE stock, with a simple moving average of -66.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZRE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AZRE by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AZRE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $5 based on the research report published on September 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZRE reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for AZRE stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AZRE, setting the target price at $27.50 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

AZRE Trading at -34.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.08%, as shares sank -36.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZRE rose by +2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.24. In addition, Azure Power Global Limited saw -50.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AZRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.58 for the present operating margin

+70.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azure Power Global Limited stands at -27.61. The total capital return value is set at 5.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.59.

Based on Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE), the company’s capital structure generated 441.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.55. Total debt to assets is 72.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 384.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.