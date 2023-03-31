Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is above average at 7.75x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) is $16.70, which is $6.05 above the current market price. The public float for ABR is 167.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ABR on March 31, 2023 was 3.10M shares.

ABR) stock’s latest price update

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR)’s stock price has increased by 0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 11.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ABR’s Market Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has seen a 2.12% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -26.15% decline in the past month and a -15.82% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.66% for ABR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.03% for ABR stock, with a simple moving average of -21.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ABR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ABR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $20 based on the research report published on April 25th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ABR, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

ABR Trading at -20.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -26.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABR rose by +2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.39. In addition, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. saw -16.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABR starting from KAUFMAN IVAN, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $12.43 back on Mar 13. After this action, KAUFMAN IVAN now owns 1,168,277 shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., valued at $124,280 using the latest closing price.

Green William C, the Director of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., purchase 4,200 shares at $12.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Green William C is holding 138,905 shares at $54,329 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+82.44 for the present operating margin

+99.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stands at +28.33. The total capital return value is set at 6.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.39. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR), the company’s capital structure generated 462.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.21. Total debt to assets is 79.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 514.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.