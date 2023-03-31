Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is 16.36x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMAT is 1.60.

The public float for AMAT is 834.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. On March 31, 2023, AMAT’s average trading volume was 6.57M shares.

AMAT) stock’s latest price update

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT)’s stock price has increased by 1.89 compared to its previous closing price of 119.85. However, the company has experienced a -0.55% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/13/23 that Applied Materials Increases Dividend and Buybacks. Why It’s Positive About Chips.

AMAT’s Market Performance

AMAT’s stock has fallen by -0.55% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.14% and a quarterly rise of 29.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.31% for Applied Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.47% for AMAT stock, with a simple moving average of 20.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AMAT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AMAT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $90 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMAT reach a price target of $132. The rating they have provided for AMAT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to AMAT, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

AMAT Trading at 4.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAT fell by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.34. In addition, Applied Materials Inc. saw 25.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAT starting from Nalamasu Omkaram, who sale 29,444 shares at the price of $124.70 back on Mar 20. After this action, Nalamasu Omkaram now owns 194,298 shares of Applied Materials Inc., valued at $3,671,667 using the latest closing price.

Little Teri A., the SVP, CLO of Applied Materials Inc., sale 6,813 shares at $117.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Little Teri A. is holding 98,332 shares at $800,119 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.96 for the present operating margin

+46.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Materials Inc. stands at +25.40. The total capital return value is set at 42.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.39. Equity return is now at value 52.40, with 24.30 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), the company’s capital structure generated 47.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.34. Total debt to assets is 21.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.