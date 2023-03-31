Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)

The 36-month beta value for YMAB is also noteworthy at 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for YMAB is $8.86, which is $4.95 above than the current price. The public float for YMAB is 38.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.17% of that float. The average trading volume of YMAB on March 31, 2023 was 315.39K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

YMAB) stock’s latest price update

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB)’s stock price has increased by 65.20 compared to its previous closing price of 3.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 78.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

YMAB’s Market Performance

YMAB’s stock has risen by 78.78% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 38.30% and a quarterly rise of 15.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.57% for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 62.52% for YMAB stock, with a simple moving average of -43.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YMAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YMAB stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for YMAB by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for YMAB in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $4 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to YMAB, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

YMAB Trading at 38.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.34%, as shares surge +20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMAB rose by +60.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.38. In addition, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. saw 11.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YMAB starting from Rajah Vignesh, who purchase 1,195 shares at the price of $4.92 back on Nov 15. After this action, Rajah Vignesh now owns 4,266 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., valued at $5,884 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YMAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-330.78 for the present operating margin

+92.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. stands at -158.39. The total capital return value is set at -78.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.15. Equity return is now at value -92.70, with -75.00 for asset returns.

Based on Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB), the company’s capital structure generated 2.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.98. Total debt to assets is 1.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.