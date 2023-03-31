Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of The Lovesac Company (LOVE)

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is above average at 13.62x. The 36-month beta value for LOVE is also noteworthy at 2.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LOVE is $51.00, which is $24.24 above than the current price. The public float for LOVE is 13.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 30.62% of that float. The average trading volume of LOVE on March 31, 2023 was 528.76K shares.

LOVE) stock’s latest price update

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE)’s stock price has decreased by -2.89 compared to its previous closing price of 28.41. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LOVE’s Market Performance

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) has experienced a 14.62% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.07% drop in the past month, and a 31.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.28% for LOVE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.93% for LOVE stock, with a simple moving average of 3.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOVE stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for LOVE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LOVE in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $36 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LOVE reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for LOVE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 11th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to LOVE, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on June 10th of the previous year.

LOVE Trading at 4.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.19%, as shares sank -2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOVE rose by +14.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.06. In addition, The Lovesac Company saw 25.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOVE starting from HEYER ANDREW R, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $23.00 back on Jan 03. After this action, HEYER ANDREW R now owns 172,970 shares of The Lovesac Company, valued at $230,000 using the latest closing price.

HEYER ANDREW R, the Director of The Lovesac Company, purchase 7,000 shares at $22.95 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that HEYER ANDREW R is holding 35,282 shares at $160,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.70 for the present operating margin

+53.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Lovesac Company stands at +9.21. The total capital return value is set at 20.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.45. Equity return is now at value 20.80, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on The Lovesac Company (LOVE), the company’s capital structure generated 72.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.96. Total debt to assets is 30.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.58 and the total asset turnover is 1.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In summary, The Lovesac Company (LOVE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.