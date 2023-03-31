Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) is above average at 10.24x. The 36-month beta value for CNHI is also noteworthy at 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CNHI is $19.87, which is $4.61 above than the current price. The public float for CNHI is 1.00B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. The average trading volume of CNHI on March 31, 2023 was 4.53M shares.

CNHI) stock’s latest price update

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI)’s stock price has increased by 1.40 compared to its previous closing price of 15.05. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/23/23 that Striking Workers at Machinery Maker CNH Approve Contract

CNHI’s Market Performance

CNHI’s stock has risen by 4.74% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.46% and a quarterly drop of -4.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for CNH Industrial N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.19% for CNHI stock, with a simple moving average of 8.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNHI stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for CNHI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNHI in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $31 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNHI reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for CNHI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to CNHI, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

CNHI Trading at -5.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -8.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNHI rose by +4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.16. In addition, CNH Industrial N.V. saw -4.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.50 for the present operating margin

+29.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for CNH Industrial N.V. stands at +8.61. The total capital return value is set at 14.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.88. Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI), the company’s capital structure generated 334.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.00. Total debt to assets is 58.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 193.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In summary, CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.