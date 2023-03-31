Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) is above average at 8.83x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EBR is $12.18, which is $5.09 above than the current price. The public float for EBR is 2.02B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. The average trading volume of EBR on March 31, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

EBR) stock’s latest price update

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR)’s stock price has increased by 2.01 compared to its previous closing price of 6.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EBR’s Market Performance

EBR’s stock has risen by 14.96% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.38% and a quarterly drop of -17.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.53% for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.44% for EBR stock, with a simple moving average of -19.21% for the last 200 days.

EBR Trading at -4.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBR rose by +14.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.22. In addition, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. saw -16.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.69 for the present operating margin

+52.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. stands at +7.77. The total capital return value is set at 3.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.03.

Based on Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR), the company’s capital structure generated 59.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.16. Total debt to assets is 22.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In summary, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.