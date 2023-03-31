An In-Depth Look at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s (ERIC) Stock Performance

The stock of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has seen a 7.84% increase in the past week, with a 5.86% gain in the past month, and a 0.35% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for ERIC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.88% for ERIC stock, with a simple moving average of -9.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) is 10.61x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ERIC is 0.57.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for ERIC is 2.98B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.51% of that float. On March 31, 2023, ERIC’s average trading volume was 10.00M shares.

ERIC) stock’s latest price update

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC)’s stock price has increased by 3.77 compared to its previous closing price of 5.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.84% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/17/23 that Missteps by Ericsson and Its Lawyers Led to New Sanctions Against Company

Analysts’ Opinion of ERIC

The stock of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has seen a 7.84% increase in the past week, with a 5.86% gain in the past month, and a 0.35% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for ERIC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.88% for ERIC stock, with a simple moving average of -9.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERIC

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ERIC reach a price target of $4.90, previously predicting the price at $6.60. The rating they have provided for ERIC stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

ERIC Trading at 2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +4.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERIC rose by +7.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.47. In addition, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) saw -1.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERIC

Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.