An In-Depth Look at Eni S.p.A.’s (E) Stock Performance

Is It Worth Investing in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE: E) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE: E) is above average at 3.25x. The 36-month beta value for E is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for E is $35.75, which is $6.34 above than the current price. The public float for E is 1.24B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. The average trading volume of E on March 31, 2023 was 416.33K shares.

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE: E)’s stock price has increased by 1.71 compared to its previous closing price of 27.48. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

In the past week, E stock has gone up by 4.56%, with a monthly decline of -1.17% and a quarterly plunge of -2.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.85% for Eni S.p.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.33% for E stock, with a simple moving average of 6.25% for the last 200 days.

E Trading at -4.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought E to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares sank -1.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, E rose by +4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.29. In addition, Eni S.p.A. saw -2.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for E

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.55 for the present operating margin

+14.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eni S.p.A. stands at +10.44. The total capital return value is set at 23.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.34.

Based on Eni S.p.A. (E), the company’s capital structure generated 58.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.84. Total debt to assets is 21.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In summary, Eni S.p.A. (E) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.