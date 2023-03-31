Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) is above average at 2.21x.

The public float for ASTL is 94.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.15% of that float. The average trading volume of ASTL on March 31, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

ASTL) stock’s latest price update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL)’s stock price has increased by 5.56 compared to its previous closing price of 7.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.66% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ASTL’s Market Performance

ASTL’s stock has risen by 9.66% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.20% and a quarterly rise of 28.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.25% for Algoma Steel Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.94% for ASTL stock, with a simple moving average of 4.68% for the last 200 days.

ASTL Trading at 2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -9.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTL rose by +9.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.89. In addition, Algoma Steel Group Inc. saw 28.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTL

Equity return is now at value 37.60, with 20.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.