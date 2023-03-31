Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of -0.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) by analysts is $57.50, which is $19.7 above the current market price. The public float for AKRO is 42.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.98% of that float. On March 31, 2023, the average trading volume of AKRO was 595.70K shares.

AKRO) stock’s latest price update

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO)’s stock price has decreased by -6.20 compared to its previous closing price of 40.30. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AKRO’s Market Performance

AKRO’s stock has fallen by -5.12% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -19.75% and a quarterly drop of -23.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.92% for Akero Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.37% for AKRO stock, with a simple moving average of 16.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKRO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AKRO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AKRO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $65 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKRO reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for AKRO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to AKRO, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

AKRO Trading at -14.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.84%, as shares sank -19.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKRO fell by -5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +368.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.24. In addition, Akero Therapeutics Inc. saw -31.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKRO starting from Cheng Andrew, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $46.65 back on Mar 01. After this action, Cheng Andrew now owns 370,999 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,166,338 using the latest closing price.

Cheng Andrew, the President & CEO of Akero Therapeutics Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $49.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Cheng Andrew is holding 370,999 shares at $1,226,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKRO

The total capital return value is set at -45.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.14. Equity return is now at value -46.40, with -41.10 for asset returns.

Based on Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.24. Total debt to assets is 3.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.