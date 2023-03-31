ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.93.

The public float for ADMA is 176.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADMA on March 31, 2023 was 2.48M shares.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA)’s stock price has decreased by -3.36 compared to its previous closing price of 3.27. However, the company has experienced a 1.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ADMA’s Market Performance

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) has seen a 1.61% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -10.99% decline in the past month and a -14.13% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.75% for ADMA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.15% for ADMA stock, with a simple moving average of 8.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADMA stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ADMA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADMA in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $5 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADMA reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for ADMA stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on November 11th, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to ADMA, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

ADMA Trading at -8.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares sank -8.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADMA rose by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.21. In addition, ADMA Biologics Inc. saw -18.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADMA starting from Grossman Adam S, who purchase 14,983 shares at the price of $2.86 back on Dec 09. After this action, Grossman Adam S now owns 2,203,708 shares of ADMA Biologics Inc., valued at $42,851 using the latest closing price.

Grossman Adam S, the President and CEO of ADMA Biologics Inc., purchase 14,982 shares at $2.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Grossman Adam S is holding 1,143,426 shares at $42,849 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADMA

Equity return is now at value -60.60, with -24.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.