Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL)’s stock price has increased by 4.02 compared to its previous closing price of 16.92. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Right Now?

The public float for ZNTL is 52.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZNTL on March 30, 2023 was 572.37K shares.

ZNTL’s Market Performance

ZNTL’s stock has seen a -2.28% decrease for the week, with a -7.03% drop in the past month and a -2.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.99% for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.78% for ZNTL stock, with a simple moving average of -24.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZNTL

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZNTL reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for ZNTL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 06th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ZNTL, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

ZNTL Trading at -13.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZNTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares sank -6.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZNTL fell by -2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.04. In addition, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -12.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZNTL starting from Gallagher Cam, who sale 8,501 shares at the price of $19.96 back on Feb 14. After this action, Gallagher Cam now owns 491,270 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $169,706 using the latest closing price.

Bunker Kevin D., the Chief Scientific Officer of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 6,500 shares at $19.98 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Bunker Kevin D. is holding 865,157 shares at $129,873 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZNTL

Equity return is now at value -57.40, with -46.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.