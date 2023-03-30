Youdao Inc. (DAO) Stock Sees a3.60 Increase

In the past week, DAO stock has gone down by -8.32%, with a monthly decline of -4.37% and a quarterly surge of 62.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.14% for Youdao Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.63% for DAO stock, with a simple moving average of 45.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Youdao Inc. (NYSE: DAO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DAO is -0.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Youdao Inc. (DAO) is $71.47, which is $2.15 above the current market price. The public float for DAO is 36.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% of that float. On March 30, 2023, DAO’s average trading volume was 219.90K shares.

DAO) stock’s latest price update

Youdao Inc. (NYSE: DAO)’s stock price has increased by 3.60 compared to its previous closing price of 7.92. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

In the past week, DAO stock has gone down by -8.32%, with a monthly decline of -4.37% and a quarterly surge of 62.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.14% for Youdao Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.63% for DAO stock, with a simple moving average of 45.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAO stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for DAO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DAO in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $9.50 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAO reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $4.60. The rating they have provided for DAO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 24th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to DAO, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on March 07th of the previous year.

DAO Trading at 2.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.96%, as shares sank -10.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAO fell by -7.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.47. In addition, Youdao Inc. saw 52.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DAO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.45 for the present operating margin

+51.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Youdao Inc. stands at -14.38. Equity return is now at value 55.00, with -32.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.94 and the total asset turnover is 2.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Youdao Inc. (DAO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.